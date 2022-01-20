ADELAIDE UNITED SIGN INJURY REPLACEMENT

Australian A-league side Adelaide United have signed Lachlan Barr as an injury replacement ahead of the rest of the 2021/22 Australian A-league season. The signing was necessary after Nick Ansell suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury earlier in the season during the league clash with Melbourne Victory.

Ansell picked up a serious injury against Melbourne Victory and it would keep him out of action for a long time. The Adelaide United central defendersustained the aforementioned injury during the round four clash with Melbourne Victory. He has undergone surgery on the Achilles tendon injury, but the defender is not expected to play again this season. To this effect, Adelaide United have moved to sign Barr as his replacement.

South Australian side Adelaide United have given Barr a short-term deal until the end of the 2021/22 season. The new Adelaide United defender recently played for National Premier League South Australian side Adelaide City.

Before his spell at Adelaide City, Barr had played for fellow NPL SA side MetroStars and NPL Victoria side Heidelberg United. Barr also has experience outside Australia for clubs such as FC International Berlin from the German league, English Non-League team Harrogate Town and English League One side Bradford City.

On his transfer to Adelaide United, Barr expressed his delight as he couldn’t hide the excitement of signing for the Australian A-league club for the rest of the season. According to him, Barr said that it’s a very good opportunity for him to test himself in the A-league.

Barr could make his debut for Adelaide United when they take on Wellington Phoenix on New Year’s Day in the league. Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix face off against each other in what’s one of the round seven games in the Australian A-league this season.

Adelaide United have three points from three games and they are still waiting for their first win of the new season.