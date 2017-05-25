VICTORY FOUGHT HARD BUT LOST TO SYDNEY FC

Melbourne Victory were impressive in the game against Brisbane Roar in the A-League semi-final.



They left everyone content with their performance and high intensity in the big game. But the fear was if they would be able to replicate such display when they faced Sydney FC in the grand final?

Victory were decent in the final though Sydney had the momentum in the second half of the clash. The first half was scintillating and it was worth the A-League grand final. The most successful Premiership club in the A-League could not oust their Big Blue rivals after two hours of football.

Victory played liked their lives depended on it, they showed the needed grit. Unlike the decider two years ago, they did not fail despite the pressure. Sydney’s Alex Brosque said the first half was the quickest he has played in.

Victory were on fire as they got the opener through BesartBerisha, as expected, within 20 minutes. Tempers flared about ten minutes from the break and the ref did cards galore. Victory remained the dominant force on the pitch in the first though the second half was rather even. As Victory rode on and as time went on, Sydney started getting comfortable and thus exerted their influence. They chased for an equalizer and they eventually got it before the 70th minute mark.

The sides could not be separated after 120 minutes so it boiled down to the decider through penalty shootout. After an impressive run this term, well it seems Sydney FC deserved the victory as the crossbar helped them get one over Victory.