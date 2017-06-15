MELBOURNE VICTORY YET TO OFFER TROISI NEW DEAL

A-League side Melbourne Victory are yet to offer rave of the moment James Troisi a new deal, according to reports.



The player was impressive for the club last season but he is yet to receive details for contract renewal.

Victory earned a qualification for the 2018 AFC Champions League, and Troisi played an important part. His future at the club remains unclear, but he remains focused on the forthcoming game against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Socceroos are hoping to get victory so they can place second in the group, with two games to spare. They want to use that route to qualify directly for Russia 2018 as the top two teams get auto spots.

Troisi says he remains focused on his duties in the international team but he raised concern as to why talks are halted. He revealed talks begun before the season ended but that he has not heard anything since then.

He scored five goals from outside the box last term, aside contributing five assists. He is not worried as he knows things will fall in place soon enough.

On facing Saudi Arabia, he said some players in their team played with him during his stint in the Saudi Arabia Pro League in 2015. Troisi credited the Saudis with having “the best league in the Middle East.” He hinted that Australia has the advantage due to the weather conditions.

Ahead of the game in Adelaide, he said their religious observation of Ramadan would not affect them much as it is two hours after sunset.

Troisi asked that fans turn out in their numbers to support them, calling it “a massive game.” He says the team knows what is at stake, adding that a win would ensure everything is back on track.

Australia would face Brazil in a friendly game next week before they head out to Russia for the Confederations Cup.