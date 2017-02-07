MELBOURNE VICTORY LOSE TO SYDNEY FC IN A-LEAGUE

Sydney FC claimed a huge victory over Melbourne Victory as they won 1-2 in the A-League supermatch.



The big match between both sides continued in the tradition of meeting in January.

Victory made four changes to their starting eleven; Marco Rojas, Jason Geria, Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Liver Bozanic. George Howard was on the bench while Leigh Broxham made a record of 225 appearances for Melbourne Victory.

On the other hand Sydney FC played without Rhyan Grant as he remained suspended. Aaron Calver came in for injured Seb Ryall. Alex Wilkinson played in the middle, with new addition Jordy Buijs joining him. Bobo led the attack as usual.

Sydney remain unbeaten after 16 games and they could run off with the title after the victory over Victory as they stretched their lead to eleven point. Victory had lost important matches at Wellington and Perth before Kevin Muscat’s men worsened their comeback.

The hosts started the game with a strict game plan and they were rewarded when they got an early lead in the 17th minute. Troisi netted after Khalfallah caught Calver out through the left. Buijs did not recover in time, leaving Troisi with enough time to open the scoring.

Sydney came back but it took some time. In the 37th minute, Holosko connected with a Ninkovic cross to leave Thomas with absolutely no chance at stopping it. They were lucky to get the goal as they did not do much in the half.

Sydney came after the break to get the win through substitute Ibini in the 64th minute. Not too long after Victory were down to ten men after James Donachie was sent off. Victory were gutted with the loss after taking the lead at first. They would likely appeal the Donachie marching orders but would have to recover confidence on time as they are eleven points behind their rival.