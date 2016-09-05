Melbourne Victory continued their impressive form in pre-season after a 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets.



This victory came in the FFA Cup and the club will now be playing in the round of 16. Manager Kevin Muscat says that he is extremely happy with the progress that the team has made in the pre-season. Over the last few weeks, Melbourne Victory have been involved in friendly matches against the likes of Atletico Madrid. Their biggest challenge was probably the game against Juventus in the International Champions Cup. Melbourne Victory managed to come out successful after a penalty shootout win.

All these results make for a good reading for the team ahead of the season opener in October. Even though Melbourne Victory will only be involved in the FFA cup matches for quite a while, the results do give the team a lot of hope. The fixtures for the Australian A-league have been announced with Melbourne Victory set for a very tough start. They take on Brisbane Roars in the opening game of the season. Muscat admitted that it had been quite a while since the team came back from the intense touring and pre-season preparation. However, he was delighted to see the team get a comfortable win over Newcastle Jets.



“Considering we’ve been back exactly a month now, I couldn’t be any more pleased with the progress at this point. We find ourselves exactly where we want to be, in the next round of the competition. It gives us a chance to start planning for the second and third stages of the pre-season. Managing the loads and managing individuals over this period has been given a lot of thought.It’s a credit to all the staff for their input, and then obviously the application is down to the players,” said Muscat.