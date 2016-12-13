LAWRENCE THOMAS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO ACTION

Melbourne Victory is expecting first choice goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas to return from his fitness concerns.



The new shot stopper in Matt Acton would not be happy with the news as his clean sheet on his debut would not be enough to stop Thomas from taking over regularly.

Thomas injured his finger and had to be sidelined. Acton was in action for Victory against Alastair Bray but was pushed forward for the game against Newcastle Jets last week barely after a day’s rest.

Thomas is set to feature in the game against Perth Glory on Friday meaning Acton’s run might have to pause. The player must have been happy when he was given the opportunity to stay in goal in the 2-0 victory at AAMI Park. The game was his first’s since December 2013 when Brisbane thrashed Adelaide united 2-1.

“Lawrence trained this morning. That’s out of my hands. I came here not expecting to play straight away anyway, so whatever they decide to do – if [Thomas] is back playing, I’ll support him 100 percent, “Acton said.



The player admitted that he craves to be the first choice as “no goalkeeper aspires to be on the bench.” The 24-year old player used to play at Kaya in Philippines after previous experience in Myanmar.

Acton says that the rest of the weeks he will spend in the A-league would be beneficial even with Thomas in goal for the rest few months.

“I think it’s going to be beneficial, that’s for sure, because the standard of training is so high. I’m not worried about what the future holds,” he said. He added that he has never really worried much about the future, preferring to “improve every single day.”