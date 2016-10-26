Kevin Muscat Wants Focus on Next Game in Order to Overcome Shock Loss

A shock 4-1 defeat suffered by Melbourne Victory in the recent outing against Melbourne City has left Kevin Muscat in a spot of bother.



The manager, though, is confident that the club can recover quickly from this heavy defeat. However, he says that they should start focusing on the next game immediately if they are to recover properly. The result comes as a major surprise considering that Melbourne Victory were in a good shape coming into the game. Muscat admitted that he is likely to make some changes for the next game in order to keep the squad on its toes.

Most of the changes are likely to happen in the defensive side of the pitch after having seen the team concede four goals. In any other team, making changes after such a major slump would be extremely difficult due to the lack of quality across the squad. This, however, is not a problem with Melbourne Victory since the team has almost fully fit squad at the moment. Apart from James Troisi, the club does not have any major injury worries at the moment.Troisi is struggling with a collar bone injury and is unlikely to return soon. Muscat has hinted the possibility of using an unlikely player in the squad and it is likely to be teenagerSebPasquali, who was quite good in his debut against City.



“Immediately after last weekend, there’s disappointment and possibly some soul searching but we’ve got to move on. We’ve all got to take responsibility. What’s vital is we focus on tomorrow. It should have been, could have been many things done differently but me speaking about it again today is not going to help or get three late goes to equal the game. We’ve accepted it now. We move on,” said Muscat.