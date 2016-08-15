FFA CHAIRMAN PRAISES OZ WOMEN

The chairman of the Australian football apex body Steven Lowy AM joined the CEO David Gallop to praise the efforts of the Australian Women National Football team who were in action at the ongoing Olympic Games in Brazil.

“On behalf of the Australian Football Family, we are extremely proud of our National Women’s team effort in Brazil. To lose against Brazil in front of a sell-out crowd in the quarter finals of such a prestigious tournament was such a courageous achievement for these wonderful Australian role models,” Lowy said.

The CEO of the FFA Gallop added that: “The players along with the coaching and support staff, led by Head coach Alen Stajcic, have done an inspirational job throughout this campaign and can be extremely proud of their efforts. Their performance today had reverberated around the world and has shown that the Australian Women’s Football team is definitely a force to be reckoned with.”

The host were made to fight to their last breath before they got their ticket to the semi finals. Whilst the Olympic odds and betting made them one of the favourites to make it out of their group, no-one expected them to get this far!

Both teams played over 120 minutes of intensive football but no winner emerged. Brazil did a lot of running around, hoping to draw out their opponents but the Matildas were resolute in their strategy. They sent long balls, used their pace and stamina to their advantage.

Both teams had chances at goal but it didn’t just work out. The penalty shootout took a twist too, ending 7-6 with Martha missing her kick. Australia suffered jeer from the fans whilst the game went on, and the flood of tears was a sorry sight when Australian defender Alanna Kennedy lost her kick to give the Brazilians victory.

Brazil play Sweden who defeated the champions United States in another shoot-out. The game is set for Tuesday, August 16, 2016. Brazil are favourite having defeated 5-1 in Group E.