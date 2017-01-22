Berisha Thanks Kevin Muscat for Placing Faith during Tough Times

Melbourne Victory striker BesartBerisha says that he is extremely thankful of manager Kevin Muscat for keeping the faith in him through a tough time.



The 31-year-old went through a tough spell during the end of the last campaign after not managed to score for several matches. Now, though, he seems to back to his best after managing four goals in the last two matches. His return to form was marked with a hat-trick against Western Sydney Wanderers. Prior to this run, Berisha had not scored a goal since the hat-trick against Wellington Phoenix towards the end of October.

His return to form has helped Melbourne Victory win three out of the last four matches. The club are now seven points from the top of the table, as Sydney continue to be runaway leaders in the Australian A-League. After having taken his tally to five goals going into the 10th game of the campaign, there is little doubt thatBerisha can help Melbourne Victory continue their climb up the table.

Melbourne Victory had a difficult start to the season after managing only one victory in the opening three games. It was a major factor in the club slipping down the table, but they have been slowly making their way up.

Melbourne City are just one point ahead after having played a game more.”I’d like to thank Kevin. He’s been really great to me these last couple of weeks. It was a little tough for me, but it’s good to have Kevin by my side so I’d like to thank him. These goals go to him.Every year I try to find a way to score goals and sometimes it just doesn’t happen, but I always keep 100 per cent never giving up,” said Berisha. Muscat also claimed that he was happy to see Berisha return to form.